Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Obituary
Mr. J. Fred Rucker, Sr.
North Augusta - The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. J. Fred Rucker, Sr. 93, who entered into rest October 27, 2019 will be conducted Thursday at 12 noon from Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Rev. J. Renaurd West celebrant. Final Prayers and Commendation in Magnolia Cemetery with Veterans Honors.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1442 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30901 or to The Sheppard Community Blood Center, 1533 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019
