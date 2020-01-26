|
|
Dr. Jack B. Hamrick
Aiken - Dr. Jack B. Hamrick, beloved husband of Dolores Bates Hamrick said his final good-by Wednesday January 15, 1932. Born September 26, 1932 Jack passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Lucielle Gause and George Hamrick, and his brother Daniel Hamrick. Dr. Hamrick is survived by his wife of 63 years Dolores Bates Hamrick, Seven children; Susan Hamrick, Jack Hamrick, Lucinda Brasington, Jeff Hamrick, June Tayloe, Steve Hamrick, and Jason Hamrick; thirteen grandchildren, Derek Brasington, Jackson Hamrick, Tess Brasington, Candace Marsden, Zachary Hamrick, Alex Hamrick, Jake Hamrick, Galen Hamrick, Hinton Tayloe, Luke Hamrick, Wren Hamrick, Jack Thomas Hamrick, and Bates Hamrick; three great grandchildren, Sophie Brasington, Findley Hamrick, and Della Grace Hamrick. He is also survived by his loving sister, Dorothy Roberts, Tulsa, OK. Born in Miami, FL, Jack and Dolores moved their family to Aiken in 1979 where he opened his Chiropractic office and practiced for 20 years. An avid reader of literature and poetry, Jack traveled the world with his wife and enjoyed sports and a challenging game of scrabble. Devoted to his family, and his church Jack was always ready with a quick laugh and a charming smile. He leaves a legacy of achievement, and has instilled in his children and grandchildren the encouragement to dream big. Dr. Hamrick was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. A mass of Christian burial took place 11:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church on Park Ave. with the Very Reverend Gregory Wilson as Celebrant. Final Prayers and Commendations were held following the service at Calvary Cemetery and were attended by all of his loving family and friends. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 26 to Feb. 5, 2020