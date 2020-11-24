Jack "Bo" Busbee
Warrenville - Jack "Bo" Busbee, 65 entered into rest on November 10, 2020 at his home in Warrenville. He was the son of the late O'Dell Busbee and Eileen Day Busbee, brother of the late Wendell Busbee and Billy Ray Busbee.
He is survived by his girlfriend of 17 years Evelyn "Kim" Cato; son Allen Busbee; brothers, Ellis Busbee (Roberta), Clearwater, FL, Tracy Lee Busbee, Warrenville, SC and Ricky Busbee; sisters, Jean "Muriel" Busbee Beasley, Warrenville, SC and Gloria Busbee Gardner, Warrenville, SC; sister-law- Jimmie Busbee, Beech Island, SC; friends John and Diane Richardson, Aiken, SC and Tommy and Theresa Posey, Graniteville, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
His passion was hunting and wood working. He will be missed by all of the live he touched.
Due to Jack's wishes and Covid 19 no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
.
We wish to thank Kindred Hospice for all of their support and care.