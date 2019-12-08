|
|
Jack Dow DuBose
AIKEN - CMS Jack Dow DuBose, USAF, Ret. 86, beloved husband of Dorothy Joanna "Jo" Ward DuBose, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Port Arthur, TX, Jack was the son of Joseph P. and Lulu Marguerite Shoemaker DuBose. He had a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years, serving in Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force he became Deputy Director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, where he worked for 22 years. Jack enjoyed traveling, hiking, studying history and spending time with family and friends. He and Jo moved to Aiken in 2012 and are members of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Surviving, in addition to his wife 62 years, Jo, include a son, Jeffery DuBose, Prattville, AL; daughter, Jacqueline DuBose (Fred Singer), North Augusta, SC; grandsons, J. T. Yearby, Montgomery, AL, Chad Singer (Melissa), New Bern, NC.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday morning, December 10th at 10 o'clock at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cornerstone Baptist Church's Building Fund, 100 Cornerstone Dr., Aiken, SC 29801
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, 2019