Jack Oldham
Aiken - Mr. Jack Herbert Oldham, 73, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Jack was born in Cincinnati, OH, a son of the late Herbert and Ada Schwietering Oldham. He attended and graduated from St. Xavier High School, Cincinnati, the University of Cincinnati, and later earned his CPA from Price-Waterhouse. He was a partner with Kenneth Leventhal and Company, and also with Ernst and Young. Jack was a big supporter and volunteer for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Melanie Sandoval Oldham; a daughter, Bridgette Eileen (Adam) Beal, Irvine, CA; a son, Scot (Laura) Oldham, Irvine, CA; grandchildren, Alexander Beal, Isabella Oldham, Hannah Beal, and Carl Oldham; and two sisters, Linda Oldham and Jane Oldham, both of Cold Spring, KY.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (www.bbbs.org), or the Boys and Girls Clubs of America (www.bgca.org).
Funeral services will be held at a later date in California.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 2, 2019