Jack OldhamAiken - Mr. Jack Herbert Oldham, 73, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.Jack was born in Cincinnati, OH, a son of the late Herbert and Ada Schwietering Oldham. He attended and graduated from St. Xavier High School, Cincinnati, the University of Cincinnati, and later earned his CPA from Price-Waterhouse. He was a partner with Kenneth Leventhal and Company, and also with Ernst and Young. Jack was a big supporter and volunteer for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.He is survived by his beloved wife, Melanie Sandoval Oldham; a daughter, Bridgette Eileen (Adam) Beal, Irvine, CA; a son, Scot (Laura) Oldham, Irvine, CA; grandchildren, Alexander Beal, Isabella Oldham, Hannah Beal, and Carl Oldham; and two sisters, Linda Oldham and Jane Oldham, both of Cold Spring, KY.In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ( www.bbbs.org ), or the Boys and Girls Clubs of America ( www.bgca.org ).Funeral services will be held at a later date in California.Jack's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC