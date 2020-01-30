Home

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Jack Randy Durden Obituary
Jack "Randy" Durden
Aiken - The family of Jack Randolph "Randy" Durden, Jr., 61, of Aiken, SC, who died on Tuesday, husband of Kayla Widener Durden, will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020, beginning at noon at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020
