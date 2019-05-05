Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Jake Ronald Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacob 'Jake' Ronald Cook

AIKEN - Mr. Jacob "Jake" Ronald Cook, 76, of Aiken, SC, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Born and raised in Greensboro, GA, he was a son of the late Chesley Jacob Cook and Elsie Moody Cook. Jake graduated from Greensboro High School, attended North Georgia College and served his country in Vietnam as part of the National Guard. Jake cherished time with friends and family and enjoyed the lake, boating and golf.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Fisher Cook, children, George Bradford (Brad) Cook, Lineville, AL, Kimberly Cook Frank, and her husband, Scott, Omaha, NE, Allyson Shae Cook, Carrollton, GA, siblings, Dennis Michael Cook, Woodstock, GA, Jeffrey (Jeff) Allen Cook, Greensboro, GA, aunt, Jean Moody Hayes, Lexington, GA, and grandchildren, Reid and Erin Frank, Omaha, NE.

There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, beginning at 5 o'clock p.m. at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Rd., Aiken, SC. Family will receive friends until 8 p.m.

It is requested that memorials be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation

getinvolved.glaucoma.org.

