Jacob 'Jake' Ronald Cook
AIKEN - Mr. Jacob "Jake" Ronald Cook, 76, of Aiken, SC, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Born and raised in Greensboro, GA, he was a son of the late Chesley Jacob Cook and Elsie Moody Cook. Jake graduated from Greensboro High School, attended North Georgia College and served his country in Vietnam as part of the National Guard. Jake cherished time with friends and family and enjoyed the lake, boating and golf.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Fisher Cook, children, George Bradford (Brad) Cook, Lineville, AL, Kimberly Cook Frank, and her husband, Scott, Omaha, NE, Allyson Shae Cook, Carrollton, GA, siblings, Dennis Michael Cook, Woodstock, GA, Jeffrey (Jeff) Allen Cook, Greensboro, GA, aunt, Jean Moody Hayes, Lexington, GA, and grandchildren, Reid and Erin Frank, Omaha, NE.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, beginning at 5 o'clock p.m. at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Rd., Aiken, SC. Family will receive friends until 8 p.m.
It is requested that memorials be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation
getinvolved.glaucoma.org.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 5, 2019