Jacqueline 'Jackie' JamesAIKEN - Jacqueline "Jackie" Harper James, age 85, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 19, 2020.Mrs. James was born July 15, 1934 in Anderson, SC to the late Samuel Barrett Harper and Katherine Rebecca Harper. She grew up in Durham, NC and graduated from Business School. She would meet her husband, Rev. Robert E. James, at Duke University where she was employed, and he was a divinity student. Rev. and Mrs. James served at St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken for many years before retiring to Lake Junaluska, North Carolina. Mrs. James was a devoted pastor's wife and a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a fabulous homemaker and cook. She was also an exceptional seamstress and talented artist.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Rev. Robert E. James; a son, William David James; and a brother, George Harper.Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Mark Roberts of Trenton, SC; a son, Bobby James of North Augusta, SC; and a granddaughter, Harper James.Services will be held at a later date with interment at Bethany Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St NW, Aiken, SC 29801 or Trinity on Laurens, 213 Laurens St. NW, Aiken, SC 29801.The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Trinity on Laurens for the loving care she received.The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting