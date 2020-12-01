Jacquelyn Santrock RollinsAiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Jacquelyn Rollins, age 82, will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church Family Life Center on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Seigler, Vernon Carter, Allan Willing, Larry Dennis, Lennie George, and Michael Zielinski.Mrs. Rollins was the wife of Mr. Donald Rollins and the daughter of the late Homer Santrock and the late Vada Deal Santrock. She was an Ohio native and had made Aiken her home for the last 65 years. Mrs. Rollins was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She had played piano for Central Baptist Church, Aiken, SC. She worked in retail at Miss Mickey's at six points in Aiken, Belk's in North Augusta, and Leverett Shoes. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church's Sunday School Class Bible Learners. Her hobbies included reading, crochet, sewing, and crafting.Additional survivors include: one son Allen (Ann) Seigler, Aiken; one step son Donnie (Brenda) Rollins, Aiken; two step daughters Debbie Rollins, Aiken and Carolyn Rollins, Aiken; one brother Charles Stantrock, FL; one sister Helen Burnside Hometown, WV; two grandchildren Valerie Zielinski and Christopher Seigler; and two great grandchildren. Mrs. Rollins was preceeded in death by: one son Anthony Claude Seigler; three brothers; and three sisters.A visitation will take place with the family one hour prior to service at Shiloh Baptist Church Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Shiloh Baptist Church 3925 Shiloh Church Road Aiken, SC 29805. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Due to Covid19, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed on the Cole Funeral Home Face Book page. Please sign the online registry at: