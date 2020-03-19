|
|
Jacquelyne Cole
CHARLOTTE, NC - Mrs. Jacquelyne Zebarth Cole, 87, widow of the late Glenn Brooks Cole, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter officiating.
Born in Canton, SD, Mrs. Cole was the daughter of the late Roy H. and Mildred Cochran Zebarth. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Cole (Scott) Baker, Charlotte, NC, Donna Cole (Bryan) Bigham, Waxhaw, NC; grandchildren, Brandon Cole Baker, Casey Nicole Bigham and Ally Elizabeth Bigham; and two brothers, Roger L. (Helen) Zebarth, Winchester, VA and Glen L. (Kaye) Zebarth, Brandon, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2020