Jamain Wilson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamain Wilson.
NEWBERRY - Mr. Jamain J. Wilson, 31, of 1740 Lundee Dr, Aiken, entered into rest March 21, 2019 in Newberry, SC; Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include three daughters, two sons; parents, Thomas & Linda Bowens; six sisters, eight brothers; maternal grandmother, Lil;lie Mae (Edward) Folks; paternal grandmother, Rev. Jeanette Bowens; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 23, 2019