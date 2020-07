Or Copy this URL to Share

Jamarious D. Rogers, Jr

Graniteville - Baby boy Jamarious D. Rogers, Jr, age 2, of 1016 Gentle Bend Court, son of Timia S. Coates and Jamarious D. Rogers, Sr. entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 25, 2020 at MCG, Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call his great grandmother, Ms. Susie @ 803-215-9830 or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.



