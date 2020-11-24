1/2
James A. Scott
JAMES A. SCOTT, 95, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at HarborChase of Aiken.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken County, James was a son of the late John A. and Eula Thompson Scott. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne during World War II. Sgt. Scott was aboard the USS Missouri when General McArthur signed the Peace Treaty with Japan in 1945.
After the war, James returned to Aiken and worked for Holley Tractor and Equipment for 45 years. He enjoyed golfing and was a fan of NASCAR. He was a member of Aiken's First Baptist Church and was a member of VFW Post 5877 in New Ellenton.
Survivors include his son, James A. "Jimmy" Scott, Jr., two daughters, Lynn Berry (John), Gail Griffin, all of Aiken; four grandchildren, John Berry, Jr. (Heather ), Heather Collins (Jerome), Ami Jackson, Angi Sklar (Chris); seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Thompson and Virginia Horne.
Services will be private.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and employees of Croft House and HarborChase.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Aiken's First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3157, Aiken, SC 29802 (fbcaiken.org/giving).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com

Published in The Aiken Standard on Nov. 24, 2020.
