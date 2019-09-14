James Adams, Jr.
Aiken - Mr. James Walter Adams, Jr., 84, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Mr. Adams was born in Washington, DC, a son of the late James W. and Margaret Brand Adams. He had been a resident of the Aiken area since 2005 and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Mr. Adams was an attorney with memberships in the American Bar Association and the Ohio Bar Association.
Mr. Adams is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Turner Adams; daughter, Holli A. Adams, Tryon, NC; sons, James W. Adams, III, Perry, OH, Matthew W. (Julie) Adams, Plymouth, MN; grandchildren, Samantha Adams, Keith Adams, and Kelly Adams; sister, Ann Holliday, Greenwood, SC; brother, William D. Adams, Greenwood, SC.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019, with the Reverend Lee Phillips officiating. The family will then receive friends until 8:00 PM at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, September 16, 2019 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Greenwood, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803, or Molly's Militia (http://www.mollysmilitia.org)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 14, 2019