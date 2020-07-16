James Alan MitchellAiken - JAMES ALAN MITCHELL, 75, beloved husband of Judith Unzicker Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence.A native of Galesburg, IL, Jim was a son of the late C. W. and Grace Mitchell. He earned his undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Rose Polytechnic Institute and his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He had lived in Aiken since 2002. Jim was an Elder and board member of Aiken's First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He was a member of Cedar Creek and Aiken Golf Clubs, the CSRA Senior Golf Group and Aiken Church Golf.Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Judith; two sisters, Judy Dumphy (Jim), Raleigh, NC, Eleanore McAdam, Portland, WA and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, D. W. MitchellA Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at Aiken's First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ at a later date. Inurnment will be in Christmount in Black Mountain, NC.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Aiken's First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 900 Kerr Dr., Aiken, SC 29803.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at