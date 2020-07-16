1/1
James Alan Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Alan Mitchell
Aiken - JAMES ALAN MITCHELL, 75, beloved husband of Judith Unzicker Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Galesburg, IL, Jim was a son of the late C. W. and Grace Mitchell. He earned his undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Rose Polytechnic Institute and his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He had lived in Aiken since 2002. Jim was an Elder and board member of Aiken's First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He was a member of Cedar Creek and Aiken Golf Clubs, the CSRA Senior Golf Group and Aiken Church Golf.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Judith; two sisters, Judy Dumphy (Jim), Raleigh, NC, Eleanore McAdam, Portland, WA and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, D. W. Mitchell
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at Aiken's First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ at a later date. Inurnment will be in Christmount in Black Mountain, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Aiken's First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 900 Kerr Dr., Aiken, SC 29803.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 16 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved