Rev. James Arthur HarrisEast Elmhurst, NY - Rev. James Arthur Harris, age 79, of East Elmhurst, NY, and formerly of Johnston, SC passed away on November 2, 2020. Services will be held 10 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Southern Baptist Church, 97-09 Astoria Blvd, East Elmhurst, NY. Visitation: 9-10 AM at the church. Interment: Pine Lawn Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Service will be streamed on the BRAGG FH, which is the FaceBook page of the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, Paterson NJ starting at 9:30 am. Arrangements by the Carnie P Bragg Funeral Home 256 Rosa Parks Blvd Paterson, NJ.