McNeill Funeral & Cremation (Southern)
109 Shaw St.
Augusta, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Central Christian Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Central Christian Church
James Bartley Obituary
James Bartley
Trenton - James Frederick Bartley, Sr, 68, loving husband of Patrice McGee-Bartley entered into rest Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at their residence.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Born in Pennsylvania on August 20, 1951. He was retired as the Service Manager at Arctichill of Newberry, SC. He is a veteran of the US Army and proudly served during the Vietnam War. He attended the Central Christian Church in Augusta.
Survivors include his wife, Patrice, Margaret Morris, mother, son, James Frederick Bartley, Jr., (Shelley); daughters Dr. Leslie Bartley (Daniel Smock); Julia Margaret Bartley (Shawn Allday); additional daughters Erin Fulmer Walker (Mark); Lauren Rebecca Smith (Wayne); step brothers James Morris (Sandy); Michael Morris; step sister Missy Morris. Grandchildren Samuel, Elijah, Christopher, Roman, and Asher Smith, Palmer McTier, Colten Walker, K K Kirkland. Jim is preceded in death by his father Jams Bartley; brothers Donald and Timothy Bartley; step father Bill Morris.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Central Christian Church, with Steven Croft officiating. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary 1 hour prior to the service.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Colten Walker, Palmer McTier, Samuel Smith, Elijah Smith, Christopher Smith, Roman Smith, Asher Smith and KK Kirkland.
Memorials may be sent to Central Christian Church, located at 220 Crawford Ave in Augusta Georgia, 30904.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street
Marrtinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26, 2020
