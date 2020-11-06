Or Copy this URL to Share

James Bennie Smith

Aiken - Mr. James Bennie Smith, husband of Rochelle Smith, of 560 Hazel Dr., passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3 PM Saturday November 7, 2020 at Jackson-Brooks. James leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife; two daughters, five sons, two sisters, a brother; a host of other relatives and loving friends. Viewing for Mr. Smith will be held on Saturday from 10-3 PM. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.



