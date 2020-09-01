James Bryant

BEECH ISLAND - Mr. James D. Bryant, 61, entered into rest August 27, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM today at New Zion Branch Ministries with Pastor Ronnie Bryant officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be practiced.

Survivors include his mother: Ida Mae Bryant; his wife Eleanor Bryant; five daughters: Ashley Newby (Barry), Treshay Miller, Candice Bryant, Kayla Bryant, and Meagen Bryant; a son: James Prather; a sister: Darlene Brunson (Robert); three brothers: Pastor Ronnie Bryant (Lorraine), Laverne Bryant, and Leonard Bryant (Judy); eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



