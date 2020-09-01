1/1
James Bryant
BEECH ISLAND - Mr. James D. Bryant, 61, entered into rest August 27, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM today at New Zion Branch Ministries with Pastor Ronnie Bryant officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be practiced.
Survivors include his mother: Ida Mae Bryant; his wife Eleanor Bryant; five daughters: Ashley Newby (Barry), Treshay Miller, Candice Bryant, Kayla Bryant, and Meagen Bryant; a son: James Prather; a sister: Darlene Brunson (Robert); three brothers: Pastor Ronnie Bryant (Lorraine), Laverne Bryant, and Leonard Bryant (Judy); eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Zion Branch Ministries
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
The Bryant family, my heartfelt condolences to the families. Praying for comfort, strength, and peace during this time.
Bernice Crafton
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Bryant families. Praying for Comfort, strength, and peace in days ahead.
Bernice Crafton
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
The Bryant family,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Minnie Chavous
Teacher
August 30, 2020



DEAR LEN (JUDY), MRS. IDA MAE AND FAMILY
WE WERE SORRY TO HEAR OF JAMES' PASSING. WE HOPE THE FOLLOWING WORDS WILL BE A COMFORT TO EACH OF YOU

WHEN SORROW COMES

BY: CHARLES G. TURNER, SR
WHEN SORROW COMES TO YOUR HOME
YOU ARE NEVER ALONE
GOD GUIDES US THROUGH THE TIMES OF GOODNESS,
HAPPINESS, TOILS AND STRIFES
BUT WHEN SORROW COMES AND WE ARE IN DESPAIR
IT IS THROUGH HIS GRACE AND MERCY
THAT GOD LETS US KNOW HE IS THERE
WHEN WE ARE IN TIMES OF SORROW

OR IN THE MOMENTS OF SICKNESS, PAIN, AND NO HOPE FOR TOMORROW
HE IS WITH US EVERY SECOND, MINUTE, AND HOUR
JUST REMEMBER WHEN SORROW COMES TO YOUR HOME

WITH GOD IN YOUR HEART, MIND, BODY AND SOUL
YOU ARE NEVER ALONE
WITH HEARTFELT SYMPATHY
YOUR FAMILY IN COLORADO
MR.& MRS. CHARLES G TURNER, SR & FAMILY
August 29, 2020
An awesome man of God, a friend, a brother, a husband a God Father and just a man that shared a laugh and always made my family like family to him. Would always tell me you are my family
Raymond and Betty Johnson
