James Bryant







DEAR LEN (JUDY), MRS. IDA MAE AND FAMILY

WE WERE SORRY TO HEAR OF JAMES' PASSING. WE HOPE THE FOLLOWING WORDS WILL BE A COMFORT TO EACH OF YOU



WHEN SORROW COMES



BY: CHARLES G. TURNER, SR

WHEN SORROW COMES TO YOUR HOME

YOU ARE NEVER ALONE

GOD GUIDES US THROUGH THE TIMES OF GOODNESS,

HAPPINESS, TOILS AND STRIFES

BUT WHEN SORROW COMES AND WE ARE IN DESPAIR

IT IS THROUGH HIS GRACE AND MERCY

THAT GOD LETS US KNOW HE IS THERE

WHEN WE ARE IN TIMES OF SORROW



OR IN THE MOMENTS OF SICKNESS, PAIN, AND NO HOPE FOR TOMORROW

HE IS WITH US EVERY SECOND, MINUTE, AND HOUR

JUST REMEMBER WHEN SORROW COMES TO YOUR HOME



WITH GOD IN YOUR HEART, MIND, BODY AND SOUL

YOU ARE NEVER ALONE

WITH HEARTFELT SYMPATHY

YOUR FAMILY IN COLORADO

MR.& MRS. CHARLES G TURNER, SR & FAMILY