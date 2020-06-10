Or Copy this URL to Share

James Burroughs

Aiken - James Burroughs, age 91, husband of Thelma L. Burroughs, entered into eternal rest on Monday June 8, 2020 at Anchor Rehab in Aiken. Funeral services will be announced. Friends may call the residence, 803-649-3353 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.



