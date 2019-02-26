Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. Warren Jr.. View Sign

James C. Warren, Jr.

Aiken - JAMES C. WARREN, JR., 88, husband of the late Marie Evans Warren, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Trinity on Laurens.

A native of Statesville, NC, James was the son of the late James C. and Ellen Holthouser Warren, Sr. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He was a career military officer in the Air Force retiring with the rank of major and was a decorated pilot having graduated at the top of his class in pilot training. After retirement he worked in the nuclear engineering field in Aiken, SC.

Mr. Warren was a member of the Aiken Church of Christ. His military career enabled him to work with churches throughout the United States. One of his most enjoyable experiences involved participating in the church plant of the Summerville Church of Christ. He savored gardening and cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include four children, James B. Warren (Jennifer), Duluth, GA, Cynthia Warren, Belmont, NC, Linda Wykel (Ron), Aiken, Kevin Warren (Danielle), Aiken; eight grandchildren, Emily Marie Gramling (Joshua), Lisa Shumate (Riley), Matt Wykel, Andy Wykel, Winston Strawn, Wyatt Strawn, Luke Warren, Sophie Marie Warren; and four great grandchildren, Asher Gramling, Elliot Gramling, Aidan Gramling and Hayden Claire Shumate.

The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the caregivers for Mr. Warren including the staff at Trinity on Laurens, Lynne Fauth, Latasha Pahn-Lee, Gayle Ray and Phillip, Becky and Marlee Hare.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, February 27 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Thursday morning, February 28 at 11:00 am at the Aiken Church of Christ (134 Rinehart Way) with Ministers Craig Middleton and Jeff Jackson officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Southeastern Children's Home (115 Childrens Way, Duncan, SC 29334) or Trinity on Laurens.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

