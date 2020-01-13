|
|
James Collier
AIKEN - Mr. James E. Collier, 60, of 2045 Lamont Lane, entered into rest January 10, 2020 at Emery Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Collier was a member of the Greater Faith Fellowship Church.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Collier, Aiken; one daughter, Gracie Collier, Aiken; one son, James L. Collier, Aiken; four sisters, Laton (Sanish) Morgan, Dianne (Tony) Reid both of Charlotte, NC, Connie Rhodes, Greenville, SC, and Evelyn Jones-Johnson, Wagener; three brothers, Ronnie Chavious, Ernest (Ann) Chavious both of Aiken, and Nathaniel (Angie) Morgan Jr, Greenville; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jan. 13, 2020