G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
James Collier Obituary
James Collier
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. James E. Collier will be 2pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Greater Faith Fellowship Church with Bishop Olen Jessie officiating. Interment will be in the Mt Anna-Mt. Harris Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday beginning at 6pm. Family and friends may call the residence, 2045 Lamont Lane or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2020
