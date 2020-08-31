1/1
James D. Bryant
James D. Bryant
BEECH ISLAND - Mr. James D. Bryant, 61, entered into rest August 27, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at New Zion Branch Ministries with Pastor Ronnie Bryant officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be practiced. Viewing will be held from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM today at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife Eleanor Bryant; five daughters: Ashley Newby (Barry), Treshay Milling, Candice Bryant, Kayla Bryant, and Meagen Bryant; a son: James Prather; a sister: Darlene Brunson (Robert); three brothers: Pastor Ronnie Bryant (Lorraine), Laverne Bryant, and Leonard Bryant (Judy); eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 9, 2020.
