Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Darnell "Duck" Smith

Aiken - Graveside services for James Darnell "Duck" Smith will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Young Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Ridge Spring, SC.

Due to Covid 19 Social Distancing and face masks will be enforced.

Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129 is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store