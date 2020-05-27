James DayGraniteville - James Elder "PaPa" Day, age 55 of Graniteville, S.C., son of the late Everette Elder Day and the late Betty McGee Day, entered into eternal rest at his residence on Saturday, May 23, 2020.He is survived by a son, Clifford James Day and his wife, Ashley; a daughter, Lessie Elizabeth Day; a brother, Robert Day and his wife, Janet; a sister, Patricia Day Clark and her husband, Lester; grandchildren, Cayden James Day, Colton Jayce Day and Carson Jack Day and a close friend and ex wife, Leigh Anna Day Huff.He was born in Aiken, S.C. and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County. In the past, he had worked several years for David Ennis Tree Service but in later years and presently, he was a stay-at-home grandfather. He really lived up to the name of loving daddy and PaPa as he did everything you can imagine for his children and grandchildren. He truly loved his family and grandchildren with all his heart and in turn he was truly loved by all of them. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed his his family and many friends. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain.A graveside service will be held at the Vaucluse Cemetery Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Tony Fulmer officiating. The family will greet friends from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. The Pallbearers will be Allen Clark, Artie Senn, Willie Baker, Cayden James Day and Kenny Turner.Napier Funeral Home Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.You can sign the online guest register at