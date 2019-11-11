James "Jim" Drannon
AIKEN - James "Jim" Andrew Drannon, 54, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Jim was born in Old Hickory, TN, a son of the late Henry C. Drannon, Jr. and Nancy Sunderland Drannon. He grew up in Wilmington, NC, and moved to Aiken in 1983. Jim joined the US Navy in 1983, and after serving, was employed by UPS. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Jean Drannon; a sister, Dr. Alice D. (Russell) Hale, Aiken; a brother, Stephen Drannon, Cincinnati, OH, niece, Anna Hale; nephew, Paul Hale.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Drannon.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St., SE, with the Very Reverend Gregory Wilson officiating. Private interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Russell Hale, Paul Hale, David Turno,Billy Sanders, Craig Jar Schenck, Steve Ryan, and Phil Pompper.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the St. Mary's New Church Fund, P.O. Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday evening at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Jim's online guest book may be signed atwww.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20, 2019