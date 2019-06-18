Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Larry" Ennis. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Larry" Ennis

Aiken - Mr. James "Larry" Ennis, age 75, loving husband for over 53 years to Mrs. Gloria Hall Ennis, passed away on Monday June 17th, 2019 at his home in Aiken SC. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, James L. (Connie) Ennis, Jr.; sisters, Linda Prince, Shirley Laborde; grandson, Michael James Ennis; and family of the heart, Wendy (Bert) Brinson and their children Austin and Cheyenne Brinson. He is also survived by his precious fur baby "Buster". He is preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Evelyn Hutto Ennis; and brothers, James, Carlton, Dewey and David Ennis. Mr. Ennis spent many years as a tree surgeon and worked for Ennis Tree Service. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday June 19th, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home. The interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm. Pallbearers will be: Michael Ennis, Nicholas Glick, Rickey Hutson, Shannon Laborde, Robert Wright and Jimmie Doolittle, II. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Chad Ennis. The family will be receiving visitors at James & Connie's residence; 225 Timber Run. Aiken, SC 29801. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.



