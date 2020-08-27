James Hammett, III
Aiken - Mr. James W. Hammett, III, 79, passed away on August 23, 2020 while vacationing in Hilton Head Island, SC.
He was born October 17, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA, a son of the late James W. Hammett, Jr. and Kathryn Hetrick Hammett. After graduating from Richmond Academy in Augusta, GA in 1958, he served in the US Air Force. He graduated from the University of Central Missouri in 1965 before working as a computer engineer for E.I. DuPont and Westinghouse at the Savannah River Plant. He retired in 2000.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Priscilla Hoover Hammett; two sons, Brian Joseph (Nuri) Hammett, Aiken, and James Marvin Hammett; two grandchildren, Rowan and Ella Jane Hammett; two step grandchildren, Daniel and Fernando Rodriguez; three great grandchildren, Sophia, Mia, and Antonio Rodriguez; a brother, Robert (Joyce) Hammett, Belvedere, SC; a nephew, Steven (Jenny) Hammett; a niece, Gail Hammett; and a great niece, Abbie Hammett.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund (http://hamptonwildlifefund.homestead.com/donate.html
)
