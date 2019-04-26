James Hawkins
AIKEN - James Oliver Hawkins, age 78, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Hawkins was born July 28, 1940 in Newberry, SC to the late Jacob Oliver Hawkins and the late Virginia Miller Hawkins. He received his bachelor's degree in English from Newberry College where he met his wife of 56 years. He had made Aiken, SC his home since 1963 and retired as an educator from the Aiken County Public School System. He taught science and computers at LBC Middle School. Mr. Hawkins enjoyed computers, photography, and traveling.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hawkins was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Joan Hawkins; and a son, Edward Oliver Hawkins.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Lynne Hawkins; a daughter, Brenda Lynne Pou; a grandson, Zane Pou; and his beloved cat, Finley.
The family will receive friends at the Hawkins residence Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the .
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Hawkins family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 26, 2019