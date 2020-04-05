|
James Henry 'Jimmy' Carlisle
AIKEN - James Henry "Jimmy" Carlisle 73, husband of Eleanor Schall Carlisle "Ellie", entered into rest April 2, 2020 after a brave battle with Parkinson's.
Jimmy was born August 16, 1946 in Anderson, South Carolina. He came to Aiken at the age of twelve. Before Parkinson's he was an active and faithful member of St. Mary Help Of Christians Catholic Church.
Jimmy was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He took great joy in his family. He always enjoyed visits from his friends. He retired, after 33 years, from the State of South Carolina as Area Supervisor of Vocational Rehabilitation, Aiken. He was also in the United States Army having served in Vietnam.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Phyllis Carlisle, brother Bill and his wife Charlotte. sister-in-law Ginger and nephew Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife Ellie of 46 years, and their four children, Christian (Jenny), Catherine (Thomas), Rachael (Chris) and Patrick (Natalie) and grandchildren Luke, Tyler, Henry, Beau, Eli, Brennan, Adaline, Emma, Eleanor and Lola Cate. Also survived by siblings Steve, Pat (Robert), Michael (Patricia) and many other loving family members. If you knew him, you loved him.
Due to COVID-19 plans for a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Since Jimmy was a dedicated blood donor, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to your favorite blood center or memorials may be made to St. Mary Help of Christians Parish School at www.stmaryschoolaiken.com, Parkinson's Research at Augusta University (The check should be made payable to GHSF (Georgia Health Sciences Foundation).
If the donor wishes to designate the donation they should write on the check memo line the designation- e.g., Parkinson's research at Movement Disorder Program." Checks can be mailed to the office at the following address: Augusta University Movement Disorders Program, Attn: Buff Farrow, 1429 Harper Street, HF1154, Augusta, GA 30912), or the Angelman Foundation, FAST, at
cureangelman.org.
A special thank you to Trinity Hospice and Nurse Vindi for exceptional care given to Jimmy.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 15, 2020