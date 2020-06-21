James Henry 'Jimmy' Carlisle
Aiken - James Henry "Jimmy" Carlisle, 73, husband of Ellie Carlisle, entered into rest April 2, 2020 after a brave battle with Parkinson's.
The family is planning a Private service due to the ongoing COVID-19 concern. For complete obituary please refer to www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Aiken - James Henry "Jimmy" Carlisle, 73, husband of Ellie Carlisle, entered into rest April 2, 2020 after a brave battle with Parkinson's.
The family is planning a Private service due to the ongoing COVID-19 concern. For complete obituary please refer to www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 21 to Jul. 1, 2020.