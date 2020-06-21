James Henry Jimmy Carlisle
James Henry 'Jimmy' Carlisle
Aiken - James Henry "Jimmy" Carlisle, 73, husband of Ellie Carlisle, entered into rest April 2, 2020 after a brave battle with Parkinson's.
The family is planning a Private service due to the ongoing COVID-19 concern. For complete obituary please refer to www.georgefuneralhomes.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 21 to Jul. 1, 2020.
