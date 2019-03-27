James Hicks
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Hicks.
AIKEN - Mr. James E. Hicks, 56, of 3599 Charleston Hwy, entered into rest March 25, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include four sisters, Leatha (Lawrence) Smith, Glenda (James) Glover, Mary (Jonathan Pope all of Aiken, and Stephanie Thomas, Greenville; eight brothers, Willie Hicks, Troy Johnson both of Columbia, Stevie Hicks, Lamont (Regina) Hicks, Travis (Antronique) Johnson, all of Aiken, Tracey (Kathy) Hicks, Germany, Kevin (Lori Ann) Johnson, Hilton Head, and Willie (Gail) Johnson, Augusta; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of his sister, Letha "Lawrence" Smith, 1162 Chatfield St.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 27, 2019