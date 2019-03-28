James Hicks
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. James Hicks will be 12 noon Saturday, March 30, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Charles Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may call the residence of his sister, Leatha (Lawrence) Smith, 1162 Chatfield St or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 28, 2019