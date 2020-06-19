James Malvyn "Mal" McKibben
North Augusta - Mr. James Malvyn (Mal) McKibben, 86, entered into rest on June 17, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 20th, at Grace United Methodist Church. Health and safety protocols will be in place, including social distancing. Please feel free to bring your own facial mask. The family will be available in the church portico from 10:30 to 10:55, and immediately following the service for light refreshments at the family home, 1002 Ponderosa Drive, North Augusta.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 19 to Jul. 1, 2020.