James Moulton Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Moulton, Sr.
WINDSOR - James Warren Moulton, Sr., 59, of Windsor, SC passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. No formal services are planned at this time.
Born in Savannah, GA, he was a son of the late Louis H. Moulton and Carolyn Blanton Moulton. He was a member and Vice-President of the Highway Jokers Motorcycle Club; he loved playing golf, and drove a gas tanker for Reid Transport. He was a Staff Sergeant having served 13 years in the US Air Force Veteran and was a C 141 Aircraft Mechanic.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Gloria Metts Moulton; his daughters April (Corey Tetter) Moulton of Montmorenci and Jennifer (Jason) Martin of Aiken; his sons James W. (Kelly) Moulton, Jr. of Salley and Adam Moulton of Windsor; his brothers Michael (Sherry) Moulton of Aiken, Phillip (Lisa) Moulton of Beech Island and Barry (Judy) Moulton of Graniteville; nine grandchildren Sean Cheadle, Emily Cheadle, Kaitlin Teeter, Rhett Barnard, Randy Barnard, Jaxon Martin, Noah Nicholas Moulton, Mackenzie Moulton and Ashton Moulton; one great grandchild Kimberly Jane Cheadle and a number of nieces and nephews.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved