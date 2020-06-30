James Moulton, Sr.
WINDSOR - James Warren Moulton, Sr., 59, of Windsor, SC passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. No formal services are planned at this time.
Born in Savannah, GA, he was a son of the late Louis H. Moulton and Carolyn Blanton Moulton. He was a member and Vice-President of the Highway Jokers Motorcycle Club; he loved playing golf, and drove a gas tanker for Reid Transport. He was a Staff Sergeant having served 13 years in the US Air Force Veteran and was a C 141 Aircraft Mechanic.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Gloria Metts Moulton; his daughters April (Corey Tetter) Moulton of Montmorenci and Jennifer (Jason) Martin of Aiken; his sons James W. (Kelly) Moulton, Jr. of Salley and Adam Moulton of Windsor; his brothers Michael (Sherry) Moulton of Aiken, Phillip (Lisa) Moulton of Beech Island and Barry (Judy) Moulton of Graniteville; nine grandchildren Sean Cheadle, Emily Cheadle, Kaitlin Teeter, Rhett Barnard, Randy Barnard, Jaxon Martin, Noah Nicholas Moulton, Mackenzie Moulton and Ashton Moulton; one great grandchild Kimberly Jane Cheadle and a number of nieces and nephews.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.