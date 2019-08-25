Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Navin. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Send Flowers Obituary

James Owen Navin

AIKEN - James Owen Navin, 74, of Aiken, passed away at his home unexpectedly on August 19, 2019. Born July 13, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late James L. Navin and Willie Mae Millender. James "Jim" Navin was a devoted son, brother, husband, uncle, and friend. Many precious years of his life were spent raising his family in New York. After being a butcher there for 30 years, Jim came to the south to be with his mother who resided in Almond, NC. where he worked as a Security Ambassador in Cherokee, NC. He then relocated to Aiken, SC in 2011 where he became a retiree and polo enthusiast. Jim fell in love with the city and was a very active member of the community. He had a contagious personality and made many life-long friends wherever he went. An avid fisherman, with a passion for cars and world history, Jim was known in some circles as "Jimmy Black". He could be found grilling steaks in the Smoky Mountains, deep sea fishing in Key Largo, or relaxing in his favorite swimming pool with friends at Hitchcock Heights in Aiken. Jim was a wealth of knowledge with a genuine warmth that was truly special. He made sure his friends and family always knew he loved them. Jim will be missed greatly by countless people who are deeply mourning his passing. He is a beacon who's absence will be forever felt, and his spirit will live on in our hearts.

James is survived by his daughter, Christine Elizabeth Navin and former wife Valerie Egana of New York. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Owen Navin, of Waynesville, NC and his sister Mary Lee Quigley, of Thomaston, GA. He is also survived by his sister Debra Brooks of Sylva, NC, and cousins Terry and Kathy Seaman of Augusta, GA. He is lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews: Bobbi Lee, Tony, Natalie, Melanie, Beth, Michael, Kevin, Christopher, Amanda, Katie, Jack, Emily, and Edmond. He is missed by his extended family: Jim, Emma, Chris, Elaine, Louise, Irene, Marjorie, Larry, and Stephanie. Jim will be greatly missed by many close friends who loved him dearly.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's honor to his favorite charity: . A Memorial Service will be held and announced at a later date. George Funeral Home, Aiken, SC, 211 Park Ave. SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803) 649.6234 has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting

