James Owens
Maggie Valley, NC - Mr. James Oliver Owens, 85, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Tifton, GA.
Mr. Owens was born January 5, 1934 in Barnwell, SC, son of the late James and Ida Weathersbee Owens. He served in the United States Army, was a member of Christian Heritage Church, Graniteville, and the Horse Creek Masonic Lodge #174.
Survivors include his daughters, Beverly O. (James) Hutto, Aiken, Gail O. (Larry) Vaughn, Aiken; grandchildren, Amanda Johnston (Oscar) Renteria, Las Vegas, NV, Candace R. Hutto, Aiken, Cullen J. Hutto, Aiken, Kirk (Mandy) Sheppard, Houston, TX; nine great grandchildren, including his little buddy, Oliver Jace Hutto; two great great grandchildren; and his wife, Hilda Sue Owens.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Rhonda G. Owens, and a grandson, Daniel E. Johnston, III.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christian Heritage Church, Graniteville, with the Reverend Stephen Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens with military honors and masonic rites
Pallbearers will be James Hutto, Cullen Hutto, Candace Hutto, Mike Moyer, Paul Scott, and Mark Patterson.
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Mr. Owens' online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 13, 2019