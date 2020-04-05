Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
James 'Jim' R. Wilson
AIKEN - James R. Wilson "Jim" passed away on April 2, 2020 after a brief fight with cancer. Jim was a 30 year U.S. Navy veteran and Field Safety & Health Manager at Savannah River Site where he had recently retired. Jim is survived by his children John, Jerusha (Roo), James & Julia and his best friend and partner, Judith Stanton. Jim enjoyed running throughout his life and especially loved nurturing his cats and dogs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare in Aiken, SC, in Jim's honor. A private burial and memorial service will be held later this month. The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave, SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 15, 2020
