James SmedleyWindsor - James Bentley Smedley, 76, of Windsor, SC passed away at home on Friday, May 15, 2020. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Smedley's memory to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853.Born in Fort Worth, Texas he was a son of the late James Knox Hill and was raised by his step-father the late Bill Smedley and and his mother Levada Minnie Austin Smedley. James worked as an automotive body repairman most of his life. He previously served as deacon at Montmorenci Baptist Church and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Windsor. James was a master craftsman and inventor who loved being outdoors, gardening and tending to his Red Worm farm that he loved so much. He enjoyed fishing and selling his worms to all of his friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon Kay Mathews Smedley of the home; 2 daughters, Susan (Jeff) Eardley of Savannah, GA and Jamie Lynn (Brian) Smedley-Weed of Jacksonville, FL; his grandchildren, Gabriel, Noah and Eli Eardley; a sister, Francill (Benny) Wilson of Wichita, KS; sisters-in-law, Bernice Bakke of Yukon, OK and Linda Mathews of Mustang, OK and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters and 2 nieces.Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.