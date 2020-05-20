James Smedley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Smedley
Windsor - James Bentley Smedley, 76, of Windsor, SC passed away at home on Friday, May 15, 2020. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Smedley's memory to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas he was a son of the late James Knox Hill and was raised by his step-father the late Bill Smedley and and his mother Levada Minnie Austin Smedley. James worked as an automotive body repairman most of his life. He previously served as deacon at Montmorenci Baptist Church and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Windsor. James was a master craftsman and inventor who loved being outdoors, gardening and tending to his Red Worm farm that he loved so much. He enjoyed fishing and selling his worms to all of his friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon Kay Mathews Smedley of the home; 2 daughters, Susan (Jeff) Eardley of Savannah, GA and Jamie Lynn (Brian) Smedley-Weed of Jacksonville, FL; his grandchildren, Gabriel, Noah and Eli Eardley; a sister, Francill (Benny) Wilson of Wichita, KS; sisters-in-law, Bernice Bakke of Yukon, OK and Linda Mathews of Mustang, OK and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters and 2 nieces.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at
www.folkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 20 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved