James Stallings
|
Evans - Mr. James H. Stallings, the husband to Mrs. Diane Stallings, entered into rest Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the residence.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Beulah Grove Baptist Church, 1434 Poplar Street, with Dr. Sam Davis, presiding. Words of Comfort given by Dr. Joyce O'Conner. Interment will follow in Zion Fair Baptist Church Cemetery, 97 Dry Branch Road, New Ellenton, SC., with Military Honors. The family will receive friends, Friday from 5 to 7pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 18, 2019