Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery

James Stephen Greene Jr.

James Stephen Greene Jr. Obituary
James Stephen Greene, Jr.
Summerville - James Stephen Greene, Jr., 65, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence in Summerville, SC.
Born in Augusta, GA, Steve was a son of the late James Stephen and Helen Jowers Greene. He grew up in New Ellenton and graduated from Aiken High School in 1973. He graduated from Baptist College (now Charleston Southern University) in 1977. He lived in Summerville since 1976 and was the retired owner of JSG Concrete Company. Steve was an avid sportsman and gardener.
Survivors include his partner of 44 years, Margaret Dolan; two sisters, Deborah Williamson (Jeffrey), Aiken, Joni Comar (Ray), Aiken; four nieces and nephews, Eric Williamson, Seattle, WA, Casey Williamson, Aiken, Braden Comar, Aiken and Raina Comar, Aiken.
A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon, March 19, 2020 at 1 o'clock in Southlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to (stjude.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 25, 2020
