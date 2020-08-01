James Stone, Jr.AIKEN - Mr. James Emerick "Rick" Stone, Jr., 78, widower of the late Brenda "Joyce" Jones Stone, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Ridge Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the service. Pallbearers will be Bobby Day III, Emerick Stone, Bobby Day Jr, Frederick Wilhite, Mathew Meuse, Crockett Beason, Honorary pallbearers will be Aiken Rescue and Center Fire Department.Mr. Stone was born in Washington, DC on June 26, 1942 to the late James E. and Helen Clotilda Yeatman Stone, Sr. He spent his career working as a line tech with Bellsouth Telephone Company. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Church.He is survived by two daughters, Helen Jennifer (Frederick) Wilhite, Jr., North Augusta, SC, Kimberly (Bobby) Day, Jr., Aiken; four grandchildren, Bobby (Amber) Day III, Abigayle K. Wilhite, Katelyn A. Wilhite, Emerick D. Stone; three great-grandchildren, Earl E. Day, Mack Day, Amos Day, Mia Aldridge; one sister, Sandra (Paul) Sullivan, Ridge, MD; three nieces, two nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Stone was preceded in death by a son, James Emerick "Ricky" Stone III.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aiken Rescue, Inc., PO Box 870, Aiken, SC 29802.SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801