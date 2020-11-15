James T. 'Terry' Bates Sr.
WARRENVILLE - James Terrance "Terry" Bates, Sr., 76, beloved husband of Peggy Lou Bates, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020. Terry was born in Warrenville, SC on November 23, 1943 to the late Levins Ray, Sr. and Edna Kaney Bates.
Terry was a US Navy veteran from 1963 to 1973 who served in the Vietnam War. He met and married the love of his life while stationed in Bainbridge, MD in 1969. After leaving the Navy, he started his career as an Instrumentation Technician. He retired from Nutrasweet in 2018.
Terry was a true athlete and excelled at any and all sports. He was an avid golfer and fisherman and was of the Catholic faith. He was a real-life 'McGyver' who could fix anything, and outwork and outwit anyone around him.
In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by a son, James (Ashley Hawks) Bates, Jr., a daughter, Teresa (Scott) Powers, three grandchildren, Jamie and Jacqueline Bates and Taylor Powers and great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Alex and Caroline.
He was preceded in death by his brother Levins Ray Bates, Jr. and survived by his brothers Gary and Tommy (Janet) Bates, and sister Gail (Frank) Baker.
There is no planned service at this time due to COVID, but we will schedule a memorial service in the near future.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. (www.cancer.org
)