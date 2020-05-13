James W. "JW" Kirk
MONETTA - Mr. James W. "JW" Kirk of Monetta, SC passed away on May 12, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Davis Funeral Home, Inc., Ridge Spring, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 13, 2020.