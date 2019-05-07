James W. Welch
Aiken - JAMES WALTER WELCH, 90, beloved husband of Ann Thomas Welch, died suddenly, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Bryson City, NC, James was a son of the late Lee and Beulah Lakey Welch. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from DuPont at the Savannah River Plant in 1986 as a Supervisor in the FB-Line. James was a member of First Baptist Church, Bryson City, NC, where they planned to retire. He was a former member of Millbrook Baptist Church. He served as Deacon in both churches and was active teaching, serving on committees and working in youth athletic programs. He was a former PeeWee football and Little League baseball coach and in earlier years was active in fast pitch softball for the SRP "Rockets". He loved golfing.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years (April 30), Ann; sons, Thomas Philip "Phil" Welch and Michael Bruce "Mike" Welch, both of Aiken; a daughter, Beth Welch Shaw (Milton); a daughter-in-law, Kay Welch, Aiken; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jim E. and Joseph W.; daughter-in-law, Geri Welch; brother, J. Dwight Welch; brother-in-law, Clinton Crisp.
The family wishes to thank all the people at Professional Case Management for their wonderful care, with special thanks to Michelle Tomco.
The family will receive friends at a later date, to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army (salvationarmy.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 7, 2019