Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
James Whitfield Gardner


1924 - 2019
James Whitfield Gardner Obituary
James Whitfield Gardner
AIKEN - James W. Gardner, Sr., 95, passed away at home December 9,2019.
Born in Greenwood, SC on December 1, 1924, he was son of Ross E. Gardner (from Kelleytown, SC) and Mary Elizabeth Duckett Gardner.
He graduated Greenwood High School, enlisted U. S. Army and transferred to U. S. Airforce. serving in World War II in France.
James attended USC Columbia and after graduation worked at Exxon Standard Oil Co., Columbia SC. He then worked at SRP construction and operations, retiring from DuPont in 1993. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Gassett Gardner; two sons James W. Gardner, Jr, Aiken, Robert W. Gardner (Deborah), Cedartown, GA; a grandson; 2 granddaughters; 3 brothers, Clyde K. Gardner, Kelleytown, Robert K. Gardner, Myrtle Beach, SC, R. Gene Gardner, Greenwood, SC.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a son, William Ross Gardner and a brother, Odell Duckett Gardner.
A memorial service is being planned for January.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's UMC, (stjaiken.org) or to the SPCA Albrecht Center (letlovelive.org).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
