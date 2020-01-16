|
|
James Whitfield Gardner
AIKEN - James W. Gardner, Sr., 95, passed away at home December 9,2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday morning, January 18th at 11 o'clock at St. John's United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's UMC, (stjaiken.org) or to the SPCA Albrecht Center (letlovelive.org).
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020