Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
James Whitfield Gardner Obituary
James Whitfield Gardner
AIKEN - James W. Gardner, Sr., 95, passed away at home December 9,2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday morning, January 18th at 11 o'clock at St. John's United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's UMC, (stjaiken.org) or to the SPCA Albrecht Center (letlovelive.org).
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC.
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020
